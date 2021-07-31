Rain helping with the heat

Showers and storms have developed around the area today and as expected that has cooled things down a bit Saturday afternoon. Areas that have not seen the rain are still very hot heading through the 4PM hour with heat index values still around 105-110.

Showers and storms will be ending this evening as we lose the daytime heating. Temperatures will stay very warm overnight with most of the area in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning and around metro New Orleans probably dropping only to around 80.

Sunday will be another hot one early in the day with low to mid 90s and heat index values over 105. However rain will be developing again by early afternoon and we will likely see more coverage that will help to cool things down by mid afternoon.

The pattern still looks to change on Monday with more rain and lower temperatures as a front moves in. Slightly drier and less humid air will try to push in by mid-week but as usual this time of year that may not happen.

Saturday

82° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 92° 80°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 88° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 86° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 78°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 79°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
91°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
92°

91°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
91°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
89°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
89°

90°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
90°

