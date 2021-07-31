Rain helping with the heat

Showers and storms have developed around the area today and as expected that has cooled things down a bit Saturday afternoon. Areas that have not seen the rain are still very hot heading through the 4PM hour with heat index values still around 105-110.

Showers and storms will be ending this evening as we lose the daytime heating. Temperatures will stay very warm overnight with most of the area in the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning and around metro New Orleans probably dropping only to around 80.

Sunday will be another hot one early in the day with low to mid 90s and heat index values over 105. However rain will be developing again by early afternoon and we will likely see more coverage that will help to cool things down by mid afternoon.

The pattern still looks to change on Monday with more rain and lower temperatures as a front moves in. Slightly drier and less humid air will try to push in by mid-week but as usual this time of year that may not happen.