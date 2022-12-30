Rain chances remain at around 80 to 90 percent through the afternoon Friday as showers and storms move across the area. While the bulk of the storms have now moved east, we could still see locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds through the early afternoon.

Flash flood alerts have been posted for both the Northshore and Southshore until around 1 p.m. where 2 to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are still possible.

Isolated showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning as well, but the wet weather looks to clear out in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Skies tomorrow night look to be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to upper 50s.