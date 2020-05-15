Rain finally ending, isolated storms PM

The rain is finally coming to an end across the area Friday morning

The rain is finally coming to an end across the area Friday morning. Heaviest activity has moved offshore and we should continue to see a decrease in activity. At this point it looks like we should stay quiet through the rest of the morning.

Rain chances later today look more isolated. However the Futurecast does show the potential for isolated cells to develop.

While more of these look to develop around Baton Rouge, any cells that pop up could produce heavy rainfall. This would contain a flash flood threat after so much rain last night.

The best chance appears to be along and north of I-12.

Otherwise spotty showers will be possible Saturday with a better chance of storms on Sunday afternoon.