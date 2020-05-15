Rain finally ending, isolated storms PM

Weather

The rain is finally coming to an end across the area Friday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rain is finally coming to an end across the area Friday morning. Heaviest activity has moved offshore and we should continue to see a decrease in activity. At this point it looks like we should stay quiet through the rest of the morning.

Rain chances later today look more isolated. However the Futurecast does show the potential for isolated cells to develop.

While more of these look to develop around Baton Rouge, any cells that pop up could produce heavy rainfall. This would contain a flash flood threat after so much rain last night.

The best chance appears to be along and north of I-12.

Otherwise spotty showers will be possible Saturday with a better chance of storms on Sunday afternoon.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 80° 72°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 83° 74°

Sunday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 72°

Monday

80° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 68°

Tuesday

81° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 81° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 66°

Thursday

83° / 69°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

77°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
78°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

Popular

Latest News

More News