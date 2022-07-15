Spotty showers and storms continue Friday evening around the area but are beginning to taper off. We will be mostly quiet and warm this evening with temperatures staying in the mid 80s.

After today we really get back into a standard summer pattern. Storms will still pop up each day through the weekend with the daytime heating but should be more isolated than the past few days. Look for that rain chance to stay around 40-50%. As usual the highest chances will be along and just south of I-10.

It will be hot outside of any rain. Low to mid 90s will be the highs over the next few days with quite a bit of humidity, so take it easy if you are outside!