Heavy rain around the New Orleans metro will continue to taper off and we will see quiet conditions through much of the evening.

Otherwise the big story will continue to be the heat. Overnight lows will likely drop only to around 80 by Thursday morning. Look for more of the same on Thursday with mid 90s and then low to mid 90s Friday through the weekend. A heat advisory is in effect Thursday for most of the area indicating heat index values could reach 108 and above.

Rain chances do look a bit higher for Thursday around 40% and around 50% on Friday. However overall the activity will still be isolated, just more of it. Locally heavy downpours will be the main threat and Thursday the best rain chance looks to be along and south of I-10.