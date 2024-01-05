NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain is moving across the area Friday afternoon with some embedded thunderstorms. At the moment it looks like the severe threat is low but not zero, so continue to stay aware of conditions through the day and prepare to drive in locally heavy downpours.

Rain will move out later this evening just in time for a nice weekend. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 for highs with lows in the 30s and 40s by Sunday.

The active weather pattern will continue next week with another round of rain Monday. At the moment it looks like the system early next week will be the one that could bring stronger storms to the area but that is still several days out.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts