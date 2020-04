The rain is ending across the area Wednesday morning and we are looking at better weather ahead

Skies will be clearing tonight and we will see cooler and drier air filtering in. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon but drop into the low to mid 50s by Thursday morning.

Look for beautiful weather Thursday and Friday with sun and low humidity. Temperatures will start to warm back up through the weekend.