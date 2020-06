Rain is moving out of the area Wednesday afternoon and a tremendous stretch of dry weather is moving in.

A cold front will bring dewpoints from the upper 70s the past few days down into the 50s by Friday, which is unusually low for this time of year.

Afternoon temperatures will still be hot with highs around 90, but we will see much nicer nights and morning with lows dropping into the 60s across much of the area.