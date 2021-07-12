Rain ending earlier today

Weather

Showers and storms are popping up ahead of the main line with the daytime heating. That trend will continue through the next couple of hours followed by a more widespread rain chance as the line moves through. The line has slowed some over the past hour which will mean that isolated street flood threat will continue.

Like yesterday locally heavy rain will be possible through the day. This could lead to street flooding issues and standing water. The ground is very saturated from the past few weeks so it will not take much.

After today the rain chance looks a bit more spotty through the rest of the week. We will likely see activity be more daytime heating based as temperatures climb to around 90. However overall rain chances each day will still be higher than normal. Expect locally heavy downpours over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 78°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 79°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
77°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
78°

82°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

