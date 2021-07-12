Rain ending earlier today

Showers and storms are popping up ahead of the main line with the daytime heating. That trend will continue through the next couple of hours followed by a more widespread rain chance as the line moves through. The line has slowed some over the past hour which will mean that isolated street flood threat will continue.

Like yesterday locally heavy rain will be possible through the day. This could lead to street flooding issues and standing water. The ground is very saturated from the past few weeks so it will not take much.

After today the rain chance looks a bit more spotty through the rest of the week. We will likely see activity be more daytime heating based as temperatures climb to around 90. However overall rain chances each day will still be higher than normal. Expect locally heavy downpours over the next few days.