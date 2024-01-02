NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A much more active pattern will be the story to start the new year as several storm system move across the region bringing rain chances with them. The first of these moves through Wednesday. Rain chances begin to come back tonight and then just about all of the area will see rain move through during the morning tomorrow. Expect some locally heavy downpours but nothing severe. Winds will be gusty as the system moves east.

Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the low to mid 50s the next couple of days.

At this point another storm system with rain looks to move through late Friday into early Saturday. That 2-3 day trend will likely continue next week with another round of rain Monday. At the moment it looks like the system early next week will be the one that could bring stronger storms to the area but that is still several days out.

