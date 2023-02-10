Rain has come to an end Friday evening meaning we will stay dry for the next several hours. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the low 50s. Look for some mid to upper 40s early Saturday north of I-12.

The whole pattern really slows down through the next day or so while we wait for an upper low to swing through on Saturday. The more unpleasant day comes Saturday as this system moves overhead. Look for temperatures struggling to reach 50 for the afternoon with a few showers as well. This will be a very cold rain along with breezy conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Sunday morning. Most of the area will stay above freezing but a few spots could get down to 32 up to the north. We finally get some sun on Sunday with temperatures topping out around 60.