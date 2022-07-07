Showers and storms are popping up around the area Thursday and that trend will likely continue through the evening. Expect locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with the stronger activity, and isolated street flooding will be possible.

After Thursday rain chances go back to being more scattered. It does look like Friday will still have a bit higher coverage than nomral and then more isolated activity over the weekend. Look for a 60% chance on Friday and then down to only 30-40% for the weekend.

Temperatures will stay mainly in the mid to upper 80s for highs Thursday thanks to more rain and clouds. Look for highs of 90-92 Friday through the weekend with cooler areas as rain pops up.