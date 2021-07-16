Rain developing this afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms will be developing more over the next few hours. The rain has been slower to develop in southeast Louisiana because of cloud cover through the morning which has held the instability and daytime heating down a bit. As sun comes out and temperatures warm to around 90 expect more storms to develop through the day.

Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning you could get some locally heavy rain amounts.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 84° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
85°

85°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
83°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

85°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
85°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News