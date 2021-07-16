Rain developing this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms will be developing more over the next few hours. The rain has been slower to develop in southeast Louisiana because of cloud cover through the morning which has held the instability and daytime heating down a bit. As sun comes out and temperatures warm to around 90 expect more storms to develop through the day.

Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning you could get some locally heavy rain amounts.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.