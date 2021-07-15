Rain developing inland



The latest radar Thursday morning shows quite a bit of shower activity already developing inland across the area. This trend will continue through early to mid afternoon with localized downpours and storms producing lightning.

Look for temperatures to warm into the low 90s through the day. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the next few days as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.