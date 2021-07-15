Rain developing inland

The latest radar Thursday morning shows quite a bit of shower activity already developing inland across the area. This trend will continue through early to mid afternoon with localized downpours and storms producing lightning.

Look for temperatures to warm into the low 90s through the day. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the next few days as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 43% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
86°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

86°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

Interactive Radar

