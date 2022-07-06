Rain chances will be going down over the next few days. Thursday will be a bit more typical summer day with 30-40% coverage during the peak daytime heating. After that the rain chance is much more isolated for Friday and Saturday and only around 20%.

Temperatures will warm up with the lower rain chances. Highs will be back in the low 90s for much of the area Thursday and then low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. The humidity will also be very high with all the moisture in the ground from recent rainfall. This will make it feel very unpleasant over the next few days, although heat index values will likely stay just below advisory criteria.

After that expect higher rain chances to come back in by Sunday afternoon and continue into early next week.