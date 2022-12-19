High temperatures today only reached the upper 40s to mid 50s as overcast skies and rain prevented much warming. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon with more widespread rain in the evening.

Rain is expected to continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, with scattered showers lingering through Tuesday afternoon.

Most locations will remain dry Wednesday, but wet weather returns Thursday as another cold front moves in. This system will send a blast of arctic air south, plunging temperatures into the 30s for highs on Friday with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Windy conditions will make it feel much colder.