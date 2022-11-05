After heavy rain and storms earlier today, isolated showers may linger through Saturday evening before rain chances drop off.

Today’s wet weather is associated with a “cold front,” but don’t anticipate a decrease in temperatures or humidity. The front is expected to stall out over the Gulf and become a stationary front, and eventually recede north as a warm front.

Temperatures are forecast to stay mild and slightly above normal heading into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.