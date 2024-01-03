NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a chilly and rainy start to the day, drier air and colder temperatures are expected for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures today will stay about 5 to 10 degrees below average for early January with highs in the low to mid 50s. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the low 30s for the Northshore with upper 30s to low 40s south.

Mostly clear skies are set to return for just one day tomorrow before another round of wet weather moves in on Friday. Similar to this morning, it appears rain will be the main impact with this next system as the potential for severe weather remains low.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms on Monday as another cold front pushes across the region. It is too early to pinpoint the timing of the storms and what the highest threat may be. We’ll have a better idea of what to expect by this weekend.

