Coming off of a warm holiday weekend, our muggy and wet weather pattern continues into this shortened work week.

Expect temperatures to stay a little bit below average for your Wednesday thanks to increased cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most locations, but a few inland spots on the Northshore may hit 90 degrees.

We’ll start out the day mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially along the coast. By the middle of the day, rain coverage will likely increase across most of the WGNO viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from the early afternoon through the early evening hours.

Our rain chances will stay at 60 to 70 percent Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping down to around 40 percent for the rest of the week.

There’s a chance for localized heavy downpours to result in flooding this afternoon. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/4 Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall. Make sure you stay weather aware.

In the tropics, all areas of activity that we have been watching for the last several days have either dissipated or moved out of the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center says development is not expected over the next 5 days.