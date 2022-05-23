Rain chances will continue to be spotty through the evening and tonight as we see another area of low pressure lifting up from the south. Right now it looks like there will be the chance to see storms overnight especially on the south shore.

Tuesday the rain chance looks much lower through the day with just isolated coverage. This will allow temperatures to heat back into the upper 80s to near 90. The next widespread rain will likely be later Wednesday into early Thursday as a front moves in.

That front could produce locally heavy downpours as well as isolated strong to severe storms. The good news is we actually see some lower humidity behind it on Friday and into the weekend. Memorial Day weekend looks dry at this point.