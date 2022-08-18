Scattered showers and storms will continue around the area this afternoon and Friday but as we have seen today it won’t be a total washout. Look for the frontal boundary to stick over the area which means off and on development of rain.

Locally heavy rainfall amounts will be possible, especially in the northern half of the area. Expect showers and storms to develop and move in by late morning and afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 but cooler once rain pops up. Watch for a low end chance of street flooding over the next few days.

In the tropics we are watching an area of potential development in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. That will not impact our weather though and it likely moves into northern Mexico before having a chance to develop.