Rain continues to move through the area Friday with the heaviest activity moving north of I-10. Rain chances will continue through the day. Right now it looks like scattered showers will be moving around the area with embedded downpours.

Because of the clouds and the rain being earlier we will likely stay below 90 for the day. Look for upper 80s for highs.

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.

Friday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 85° 79°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Monday

87° / 78°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

80°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
80°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

