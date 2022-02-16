Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Wednesday! Our forecast for the next 36 hours is going to be active! Right now, we are a lot warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach 70s, but we are starting out in 50s or 60s, so layers will be best.

Enjoy this forecast for more warmth through mid-week. Temperatures fall again looking to your weekend mornings.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s before yet again upper 50s or 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 60s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain before most spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing again by Saturday. Rain chances return late tonight and Thursday as yet another front approaches. Severe weather is going to be possible tomorrow evening, so have ways to receive warning information on hand.

Have a lovely day today and night tonight! We have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!