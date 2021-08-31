Rain chances Wednesday as we stay hot and humid

Temperatures will stay on the hot side over the next few days with highs topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values will be around 100-105. Please be careful and use caution when you are outside cleaning up debris or returning home. With so many areas without power it will be difficult to cool yourself.

We have the chance for some scattered showers on Wednesday afternoon. The best chance will be south of I-12. Please be alert for locally heavy downpours and lightning, and go inside a safe place when you hear thunder.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the rest of the week