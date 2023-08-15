Very hot weather will continue to be the theme locally through the weekend as high pressure creates a heat dome across the Gulf Coast.

High temperatures topped out around 99-101 Sunday, and we broke another standing record at MSY. Some locations may even hit 100° again over the next 24 hours.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach as high as 112° to 117° again today.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for all of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values are forecast to be 113° or higher. Those not included in the warning are under a Heat Advisory. Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat as needed.

Daily rain chances will jump up tonight to 40% as a cool front pushes through. Storms are possible south of the lake around the early evening to sunset. Keep the umbrella close.

We finally see slightly less humidity by mid-week, so it will feel a bit better. Heat returns by this weekend, though.

In the tropics, we are watching two areas of low pressure with minimal development potential.