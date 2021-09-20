Rain chances Tuesday with a pattern change Wednesday! Cold Front Alert!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday! Again, we have seen all of the above today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and rain at times! There will be additional rain chances in our forecast for the afternoon timeframe across much of WGNO’s viewing area.

Rain chances return again on Tuesday, too, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers tonight to Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s if not 90 but feeling warmer once humidity moves in!

Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of your week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, so you can start decorating for Fall by Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!

Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fall is on the way with weather to match

Warm and muggy to start the week but changes on the way

Rain chances Monday, Tuesday, front Wednesday

Cold front in the 7 day forecast!

Friday night forecast brings more rain chances

We wrap up our Friday with more rain headed our way!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 75°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 18% 80° 63°

Thursday

78° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 78° 63°

Friday

78° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 78° 62°

Saturday

80° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 80° 64°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
8%
77°

77°

2 AM
Clear
8%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
9%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
79°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
23%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News