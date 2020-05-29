Rain chances today then drying out

Scattered showers and storms will be likely across the area on Friday

Scattered showers and storms will be likely across the area on Friday. The area of low pressure to our north the past few days is now moving east and getting stretched out. This stretched out zone of lower pressure is going to cause widespread showers to develop.

Expect a day with some sun in between shower activity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Look for a few showers to continue on Saturday during the afternoon but fairly isolated. After that rain chances go down to almost nothing by Sunday and early next week.

Temperatures will be warm over the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.