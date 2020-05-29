Rain chances today then drying out

Scattered showers and storms will be likely across the area on Friday

Scattered showers and storms will be likely across the area on Friday. The area of low pressure to our north the past few days is now moving east and getting stretched out. This stretched out zone of lower pressure is going to cause widespread showers to develop.

Expect a day with some sun in between shower activity. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Look for a few showers to continue on Saturday during the afternoon but fairly isolated. After that rain chances go down to almost nothing by Sunday and early next week.

Temperatures will be warm over the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday

86° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 76°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 75°

Monday

90° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 90° 76°

Tuesday

88° / 77°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 77°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

