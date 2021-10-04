Rain chances today then drier for the week

It is muggy out there again Monday morning with dewpoints in the low the low to mid 70s. Temperatures continue to climb and will be in the low to mid 80s by early afternoon. As we get to those temperatures look for scattered showers and storms to develop again.

We still have the same pattern in place from over the weekend with the big trough in the atmosphere across the area and a lot of moisture as well. That means that locally heavy rain will be possible.

The best chance to see rain will be south of I-12 and also in southern Mississippi. Like we saw over the weekend we could end up with several inches of rain in the stronger cells that don’t move much, so street flooding will be possible.

Look for a few showers lingering into Tuesday as well before this system pulls off to the east. As that happens drier air moves in so less humidity for the second half of the week. However temperatures will stay on the warm side through the upcoming weekend.