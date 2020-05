A warm front is draped across the area and that will provide the chance for showers and storms today

A warm front is draped across the area and that will provide the chance for showers and storms today. The best chance for these will be across the Florida parishes and southern MS.

Look for rain to increase in coverage by early afternoon. Some locally heavy downpours will be possible with an isolated threat of street flooding due to storms repeating over the same spots.

Look for mid to upper 70s north and mid 80s south of I-10.