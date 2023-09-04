NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another wave of rain and storms is on the way for your Labor Day. Showers are already popping up around the area near the coastal areas Monday morning. Expect this coverage to expand inland through the morning and early afternoon. Be careful on the roads with holiday traffic and locally heavy downpours. This will all keep temperatures down in the upper 80s through most of the day.
Tuesday we will see spotty showers and storms but much more isolated coverage. After that it looks fairly dry the rest of the week. That means temperatures will start to heat up back into the mid 90s through the rest of the work week.
