NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We will see pleasant conditions through the night so fireworks look good. Expect lows by Monday morning to drop into the low to mid 40s north with upper 40s to near 50 south.

The next rain chance comes in Monday. This will be mid to late morning and early afternoon. Expect scattered showers but not everybody is guaranteed to see rain. Rain amounts Monday should be very light, but a more substantial rain looks to move in on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday but highs will be mostly in the 50s through the rest of the week.

