Rain chances Thursday into the weekend!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot with humidity and a few storms no longer keeping temperatures lower! Feels like conditions are now randing between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

All day Thursday into Thursday evening, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 87° 78°

Friday

88° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 77°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

85°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
86°

87°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

87°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
87°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
86°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
86°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
86°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

