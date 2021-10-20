Rain chances Thursday, better forecast for this weekend!

Happy Wednesday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again.

Highs today reached 85! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for Thursday. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 77° 74°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 82° 72°

Friday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 82° 68°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 70°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 72°

Monday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 84° 71°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
77°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
78°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

Interactive Radar

