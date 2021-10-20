Rain chances Thursday, better forecast for this weekend!

Happy Wednesday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again.



Highs today reached 85! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for Thursday. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.