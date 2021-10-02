Rain chances this weekend to mid-week

Weather

Happy Saturday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early next week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by mid-week. Again, look for heavy downpours in the early morning into afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 74°
Rain
Rain 0% 78° 74°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 82° 73°

Monday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 81° 70°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 80° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 18% 81° 69°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 82° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
77°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
77°

76°

10 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

12 AM
Showers
55%
75°

75°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
36%
75°

75°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
35%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
48%
75°

76°

8 AM
Showers
48%
76°

79°

9 AM
Rain
70%
79°

79°

10 AM
Showers
54%
79°

81°

11 AM
Showers
57%
81°

81°

12 PM
Light Rain
61%
81°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

Interactive Radar

