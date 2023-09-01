NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spotty showers and storms continue to pop up along the coast and offshore Friday evening. Some of these will be developing inland through the night as well. Expect localized areas of heavy rain.

Rain will likely be widespread in the coastal areas during the early morning, and then be a bit more scattered inland through the day. That will help to keep temperatures down during the afternoon. It won’t be a total weekend washout but you will be dodging the rain.

Highs will reach the low 90s but then temperatures will drop back into the 80s if you get the rain.

Latest Posts