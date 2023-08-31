Changes are already taking place after our brief show of dry air earlier today. Humidity is increasing south of I-10 and there are even a few showers making their way inland to the south. More rain is lurking offshore. This trend will continue tonight and Friday with rain chances coming back by early Friday morning and then continuing off and on through the weekend.

Expect scattered summer storms with the daytime heating through the weekend with Saturday looking like the most widespread coverage. That will help to keep temperatures down during the afternoon. It won’t be a total weekend washout but you will be dodging the rain.

Highs Friday will reach 90-92 but a lot of the area may only see the upper 80s on Saturday.

