An area of rain and storms is moving along the Mississippi border Thursday evening with individual cells drifting southeast. Look for this trend to continue through midnight. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well as the training motion of these which could lead to areas of street flooding.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

