NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A few showers are popping up just ahead of the cold front this afternoon. Look for this to continue to move south and also expand a bit. We could see some locally heavy downpours although this will still be scattered. Rain will be ending this evening for most of the area but could linger along the coast.

At this point it looks like the front will clear the area on Tuesday night bringing with it lower humidity. We will still see low to mid 90s but heat index values will not be much higher. That will also mean a cooler start to the morning on Wednesday and Thursday, especially for northern areas.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again by the end of the week with highs once again approaching 100.

