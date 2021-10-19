Rain chances, temperatures, humidity on the rise!

Happy Tuesday after a gorgeous weekend and Monday! Since Friday, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is less breezy than both Saturday and yesterday!

Highs today reached 70s again! Sunny and 75+! This evening was beautiful as long as you grabbed your jacket! A bit warmer than we were last night.ADVERTISING

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

I hope you can go outside at a point before rain chances return to our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Much of this is going to be concentrated near our coast early before moving inland in the afternoon timeframe. Humidity continues rising as we see temperatures reach the low 80s but feel more like mid to upper 80s out there.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.