Rain chances still on the high side

Weather

Another day of high rain chances is on the way for your Wednesday and we could see locally heavy rain with some of the stronger storms. There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap in to and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will be possible through the day.

The good news is the cloud cover should help to limit some of the instability from the daytime heating which will keep the intensity lower overall.

Look for storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon. Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

Look for another day of widespread rain chances tomorrow with a bit more isolated coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time.

