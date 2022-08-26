Widespread rain has setup along the coast and offshore Friday afternoon which is helping to limit some of the moisture moving inland. This has caused more isolated shower activity through the day than the past couple. Look for this trend to continue through the evening before tapering off tonight.

Expect typical summer development through the weekend, with likely just more of it. Look for showers and storms to develop in the late morning and afternoon hours. This activity will likely be a little bit more spotty than what we’ve seen through the week, which will allow afternoon temperatures to get into the upper 80s and low 90s.

This will also mean locally heavy downpours though so street flooding will be possible anywhere the heavy downpours develop. Overall it looks like this trend continues into early next week.