Even though it is only the middle of spring, it will begin to feel more like the middle of summer this week as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s.

Humidity will remain elevated as well for the next several days as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico with southerly winds. Expect heat index values or “feels like temperatures” to reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon during the peak of daytime heating.

Look for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday but more isolated than Tuesday. Overall rain chances Wednesday will be around 40% and around 50% Thursday. The more widespread activity Wednesday will be along and west of I-55.

Temperatures will stay warm as rain chances begin to drop this weekend.