Rain continues to diminish Wednesday evening although we still have a chance for a few showers overnight. It looks like rain coverage will increase near the coast early Thursday and some spots inland will see rain through commute time as well.

Showers and storms will be popping up each day through Sunday. The most widespread chances look to be Thursday and Friday. Overall it will be similar to the past few days where large areas of flooding are not likely but some cells could drop several inches of rain in a short amount of time which causes street flooding. The metro New Orleans area would definitely be at risk for that again after so much rain the past few days.

Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each morning to afternoon with the daytime heating. Look for highs around 87-90 through the end of the week with cooler temps once the rain pops up.

The tropical wave in the Atlantic is down to a 20% chance of development in the next five days as it drifts west. At this point it does not look like a threat to our area. We will watch it closely, but this time of year the bigger threats are likely from waves that form closer to the U.S.