After several days of wet weather, rain chances are finally starting to drop down some as our pattern changes.

Rain chances will stay at about 40 to 50 percent for Thursday, before dropping down to around 20 to 30 percent for Friday and Saturday.

Even as rain chances get lower, any afternoon pop-up storms may produce locally heavy downpours with frequent lightning and thunder.

Warmer temperatures are on the way with less rain and less cloud cover in the forecast. High temperatures are expected to return to the lower 90s, which is about normal for this time of the year. A few inland spots on the Northshore may even hit the mid 90s.

In the tropics, all areas of activity that we have been watching for the last several days have either dissipated or moved out of the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center says development is not expected over the next 5 days.