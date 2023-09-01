NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain continues offshore and to our east Friday afternoon and it doesn’t look like we will see a lot through the rest of the day. There will be a chance of some showers popping up late afternoon and evening but these look very isolated. In general most of the evening should be dry for the football games.

Overall it doesn’t look like rain chances are as high for the weekend as it did a couple days ago. As a broad area of low pressure moves west scattered showers will be popping up, but these look to remain fairly hit or miss.

Expect scattered summer storms with the daytime heating through the weekend with Saturday looking like the most widespread coverage. That will help to keep temperatures down during the afternoon. It won’t be a total weekend washout but you will be dodging the rain.

Highs will reach the low 90s but then temperatures will drop back into the 80s if you get the rain.

