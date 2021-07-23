Rain chances Saturday bring relief from the heat!

Good evening on this Friday! The forecast for July 23rd across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hotter, with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures high in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now in the double digits again after a heat advisory was issued across our area.

Afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. All of this is daytime heating driven!

Into your weekend, that previously unsettled pattern flips with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over!

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 81°

Saturday

91° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 91° 81°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

83°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
83°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
88°

90°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
90°

91°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
91°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
88°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

