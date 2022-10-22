Pleasant conditions can be expected to continue over the next couple of days. Expect temperatures to fall into the 60s this evening, before cooling into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Through the weekend, daytime high temperatures will be closer to what we normally see this time of the year. Expect low 80s each afternoon through the weekend with plenty of sun and slightly more humidity.

After that, the humidity increases early next week ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances rise to about 50 to 60 percent Tuesday as the front moves south, but there are still some questions on the timing and strength of that system.

Sunny skies return by Wednesday along with cooler and drier air.