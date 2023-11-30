NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Clouds will be on the increase this morning ahead of the next storm system. This system gets held up over the region and will bring multiple rounds of rain through the weekend.

Temperatures begin to rebound into the upper 60s for highs on Thursday. Look for upper 70s on Friday and we will continue 70s through most of the weekend.

Rain chances will be later in the day Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are likely late Thursday night with off and on rain each day Friday through Sunday. Daily rain chances will be at at 60 to 70 percent through the weekend.

There is a low end chance of severe weather Friday or Friday night as well. We’ll be watching this closely.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts