Good morning and a Happy Thursday coming off of the most gorgeous but hot weekend and start to your week! We’re already in the 60s or 70s as your morning continues. Southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s than northshore lows all week. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s again today and beyond.

We start to see rain back in the forecast starting this afternoon and that trend will continue over the next few days. Look for warm temperatures in the upper 80s each day before that rain develops. These storms will be moving north to south around an area of low pressure to our east.

At this point it doesn’t look like we will see a washout during any one day, but by mid to late afternoon rain will be developing and moving through. Expect locally heavy downpours and lightning with the storms. There could also be a few stronger storms that produce strong wind gusts and small hail.

This pattern will continue through Saturday with coverage around 50-60% and then become a bit more hit or miss on Sunday. After that it looks like we dry out again early next week.