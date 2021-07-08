Rain chances on the way up tonight before coming down this weekend!

Good afternoon! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler towards our coast with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Friday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last weekend.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 45 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa continues approaching the North Carolina, Virginia state line late tonight to move further north Friday Over land, the system will remain weak in intensity, eventually becoming a depression. This is moving at 20 miles per hour, picking up considerable speed as it moves up the Atlantic coastline.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

